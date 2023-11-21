Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, and the Emirates Group, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding through which they aim to enhance the patient experience and establish a culture of excellence in the fields of health care and hospitality.

The memorandum was signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health and Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health. The memorandum was signed by the Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airlines. Emirates”, Adel Al Redha, and the Executive Director of Dubai Health, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “This strategic partnership between the Emirates Group and Dubai Health is an important step that supports Dubai Health’s transformation towards leadership in patient-centered health care. It also highlights the efforts of both sides in supporting excellence, innovation and compatibility between them.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “The partnership between the Emirates Group and Dubai Health is based on the exchange of experiences between the two parties, as Dubai Health supports (Emirates Airlines) through research and development, and the partnership frameworks also include the exchange of experiences.” In a range of specializations, which confirms the keenness of both parties to exchange knowledge and adopt best practices. The partnership also confirms the efforts of both sides in promoting career development, qualifying national cadres, and their commitment to adopting and developing local talent.”

The Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airlines, Adel Al Redha, said: “Our joint commitment to achieving excellence is translated into cooperation between Emirates Airlines and Dubai Health to enhance the culture of hospitality in the field of health care. Through our partnership, we strive to provide an experience that distinguishes Emirates Airlines, to create an environment that elevates the patient’s journey, in addition to providing the highest medical standards.”

For his part, Executive Director of Dubai Health, Director of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Amer Sharif, said: “As the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, we look forward to enriching the healthcare experience that is primarily patient-focused, ensuring that… Healthcare excellence is at the core of the patient journey. Through our partnership with this world-leading group in the field of hospitality, we aim to create a system in which patients feel appreciated, supported, and confident in their health choices, which contributes to raising the level of care in Dubai, in line with our pledge and ultimate goal (Patient First).”

It is noteworthy that Dubai Health is the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, as it brings together under its umbrella the themes of care, learning, discovery and giving to advance human health.

