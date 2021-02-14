The Dubai Health Authority has identified new measures that have been taken regarding clinical training for university students and the requests of individuals wishing to train during the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that these measures come in line with the precautionary measures taken by the authority to address the pandemic, and to ensure the provision of clinical training services within the best standards. Applied in the field of training in a manner that ensures the safety of students and trainees.

The authority clarified, in a circular of its destination to all universities and individuals wishing to apply for clinical training, measures that have been taken regarding training, which are “to reduce the number of trainees to the maximum number possible until further notice. As for new training requests, the reasons in support of any new application and justifications that prevent Training is postponed, and the application is reviewed and decided upon by the Medical Training and Research Department.

The authority welcomed the volunteers to join the Covid-19 pandemic control team and participate in vaccination campaigns, which will be considered part of clinical training, so that the application for joining is submitted by sending the CV to the specified e-mail.

Dubai Health emphasized the need for the trainee to sign a declaration of his understanding of the possibility of infection, and training days must be completed in the event of infection or contact after completing the period of isolation or quarantine, according to the guiding regulations and regulations in force in the authority so that the trainee can receive the certificate of completion of the training period .

The authority stated that for the trainees who are currently enrolled in clinical training programs, the training period will be completed according to the approved time plan.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

