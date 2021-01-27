The Dubai Health Authority has set a policy for referring and transferring patients between health facilities, with the aim of achieving the highest standards of care, and ensuring the continuity of patient care throughout the period of receiving health care.

According to the circular directed by the authority to all health facilities licensed by it, the patient is transferred between health facilities, whether his health condition falls within the concept of emergency or non-emergency cases between two health facilities, coordination and pre-arrangement of the transfer process between the transferred facility and the receiving facility is made according to the provisions of The applicable legislation and the procedures stipulated under this policy, including the use of the patient return service to the transferred health facility, after conducting the initial assessment and stabilizing his health condition.

The authority emphasized that the reason for transferring the patient between health facilities should be the need for other health care services or specialized treatment that is not available in the transferred health facility, the lack of sufficient beds at the transferred health facility, and the patient’s eligibility for care and treatment in accordance with his health insurance and the patient and his family’s request.

According to the circular, all health facilities must have a system for referring patients and transferring between health facilities according to the activity of the health facility and ensuring that the guidelines and laws of collection (financial payment) related to the diagnosis DRG are applied, and the health facility must prepare and implement written policies and procedures in line with the provisions of the legislation in force regarding the process of referring patients. And the transfer between health facilities to meet the needs of patients according to their situation and health status, and that is guided by the best approved local and international practices. That the referral and transfer process of patients address the needs of each patient according to his health status for continuing care, and the facility must document the details of cases that could not be referred.

And she continued, “The health facility must ensure that the patient’s referral form is provided in Arabic or English, and the following conditions must be met in the patient’s written referral form. The referral to hospitals of the second or third level must be made within ten (10) working days from the date of providing the patient’s advice, and some must be transferred. Cases within a shorter time frame depending on the patient’s condition and according to best clinical practice standards. “

She added, “In order to formalize the transfer process between health facilities, a formal memorandum of understanding (a written agreement) must be concluded between the transferred health facility and the receiving health facility to ensure the effectiveness of the transfer system between health facilities, to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the referral process between facilities, and to evaluate the transfer process periodically by both parties. “.

Health facilities must conclude a sufficient number of agreements to ensure that no delay occurs in referring patients that would harm the patient’s condition, and the transfer process between facilities must be linked to the quality improvement and patient safety system in the health facility.

The transferred health facility bears several responsibilities before referring the patient, such as conducting an appropriate clinical and medical evaluation, ensuring the stability of the situation before the transfer, determining the health services required to meet the patient’s needs for continuity of care, documenting all procedures, services, reports, documents and approvals related to the patient’s health status in his health file and ensuring the availability of beds. Required in the receiving health facility through formal and documented communications, and the availability of the required beds can be determined with the help of the ambulance service, informing the patient of all available treatment options and obtaining his approval in case his health condition allows this, or obtaining the consent of the patient’s family in case he is incompetent or Its lack or inability to obtain his consent due to his health condition to the referral to the receiving health facility, the provision and organization of internal or external ambulance services for transfer, and the method of transferring the patient is determined according to the evaluation of the case, the decision of the treating doctor and the approval of the receiving facility and the transport team. “Emergency paramedic, qualified doctor or nurse Trained in critical care emergencies, and the transferred health facility must ensure that measures are applied Infection control is necessary and that the ambulance contains medical equipment, supplies, medicines, treatments, and specialized and qualified professionals inside the ambulance to meet the needs of the patient during the transportation process.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

