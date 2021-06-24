The Dubai Health Authority reviewed its experience in confronting “Covid-19”, during its participation in the Arab Health Conference and Exhibition “Arab Health 2021”.

The authority’s platform at the exhibition received a remarkable turnout from the first day of the event, which lasted for four days, by the pioneers and participants in it from various leading specialized institutions and companies from inside and outside the country, who were keen to learn about the efforts made by the authority to reach a better health future.

The authority registered its presence in this year’s edition for the first time, along with a group of its strategic partners, namely the Control and Control Center to combat the emerging “Corona” virus, the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Emirates Airlines, the Noor Dubai Foundation, and the “Noor Dubai” Hospital. Al Jalila for children. The authority highlighted the efforts made by Dubai to overcome the global challenge imposed by the “Corona” virus, and to introduce the exhibition goers to the exemplary Dubai experience and its successful methods in facing the “Covid-19” pandemic, and bypassing the period of the height of the pandemic and the rapid recovery steps that adopt its implementation, which it documented. In a book titled “The Challenge… Dubai’s Experience in Addressing the Covid-19 Pandemic” in an electronic first version



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

