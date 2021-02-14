The Dubai Health Authority decided to reduce the number of university students wishing to apply for clinical training during the “Covid-19” pandemic, noting that the decision is in line with the precautionary measures to address the pandemic, in a manner that guarantees the safety of the trainees.

As for the new training requests, it called on the applicants to enumerate the reasons preventing their training from being postponed, to review their requests from the Medical Training and Research Department, and decide on them.

The authority welcomed the volunteers joining the pandemic control team and participating in vaccination campaigns, stressing that it would consider their initiative as part of clinical training, and stated that for the trainees currently enrolled in training programs, the training period will be completed according to the approved time plan.





