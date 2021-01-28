The Dubai Health Authority reduced the fears of some people when they felt symptoms after taking the “Covid-19” vaccine, confirming its effectiveness in enhancing the body’s immunity.

And provided them with the necessary instructions, which they must follow if symptoms persist for a period of more than five days.

The authority organized a virtual seminar to introduce the importance of taking the vaccine, especially for the priority groups that it identified within the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination campaign.

Mona Shuaib, a specialist in family medicine at the authority, stressed the importance of the symposium in introducing the importance of vaccines, and its effective role in strengthening the body’s immunity to avoid potential complications of the disease, especially for the elderly and those with chronic diseases, noting that “vaccines are currently one of the best safe and effective solutions to control The pandemic, and preventing the spread of the virus among members of society ».

The symposium dealt with topics related to vaccine safety, its mechanism of action, and how to obtain an appointment through the authority’s application on DHA phones, and the call center at 800342.

And she indicated the side effects that may appear after taking the vaccine, and they are usually very mild, and disappear within five days, including: pain, swelling or redness of the injection site, high temperature, fatigue and headache, vomiting and diarrhea, joint pain, and muscle pain.

And she stressed the need to take a fever reducer when feeling mild and moderate side effects, and use cold compresses to relieve pain at the injection site.

And when severe symptoms are felt, or mild and moderate symptoms persist for a longer period, despite the use of a fever reducer, an appointment with a “doctor for every citizen” must be booked through the application. She stressed the importance of getting the vaccine as many as possible in the community, to achieve adequate immunity required to prevent the spread Virus.

It reviewed the customer’s journey to take the vaccine, starting from registration, receiving a text message of the appointment, visiting the approved center to provide the vaccine service, checking vital signs, taking the first dose of the vaccine, then waiting for 20 minutes, and receiving a short text message after that including the vaccination certificate and the date of the second dose. 15 minutes after the completion of the vaccination trip.

She also stressed the importance of adhering to the date of the second dose (21 days after taking the first dose), so that the vaccine is effective.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

