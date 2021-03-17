The total value of the humanitarian aid provided by the Dubai Health Authority to insolvent patients during the emerging corona virus pandemic, last year, amounted to 216 million 360 thousand and 861 dirhams, of which 23,942 patients benefited, as part of a package of treatment and humanitarian programs implemented by the “Health Fund” In cooperation with a number of governmental and private institutions, charitable institutions and members of the local community.

The fund’s director, Salem Muhammad bin Lahej, said that during the past year, the fund provided, through the “help” program, treatment assistance amounting to 19 million 627 thousand and 449 dirhams, of which 1517 patients benefited. He also provided the “good treatment” program for the eyes initiative in cooperation with The Noor Dubai Foundation provided humanitarian aid worth 453,410 dirhams, benefiting 18 patients.

Also, through the “Psychiatric Diseases” initiative, the Fund provided assistance to insolvent patients with a value of 66 thousand and 960 dirhams, from which 80 patients benefited, while the value of the medical aid provided by the authority within the initiative: “Save a Heart” amounted to one million and 592 thousand and 175 dirhams, from which 63 patients benefited. The total value of the aid provided by the authority within the “Kidney” initiative during the past year reached 218,914 dirhams, from which 15 patients benefited. The total value of the aid provided by the authority, as part of the “volunteer clinic” initiative during the past year, reached 607 thousand dirhams, from which 30 patients benefited.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

