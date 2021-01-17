The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that preventing the “Covid-19” epidemic is the responsibility of all members of society, and that everyone should join hands and take the initiative to take the vaccine, to reduce it. Dr. Farida Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing Sector and Chair of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of “Covid-19” at the authority, told “Emirates Today” that the authority’s centers are witnessing a daily increase in the number of those coming to receive the vaccine.

She explained that the increase in the numbers of citizens and residents coming to the vaccine reflects the awareness of community members of the importance of taking the vaccine, and the need to limit the spread of “Covid-19” disease.

According to the authority, the centers that provide the vaccine are “Zabeel Health Care Center, Al Muzhar Healthcare, Wand Al Hamar Health Care, Al Barsha Health Care, in addition to the Medical Fitness Examination Center in Uptown Mirdif, Hatta Hospital Center, and Al Safa Health Center.”

Dr. Al Khaja stated that the vaccination plan developed by the authority has been formulated in a flexible manner, allowing the addition of other centers for the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, to meet the growing requirements and the expected increased demand for vaccination, in the coming periods.





