The Dubai Health Authority is organizing virtual seminars aimed at raising awareness of the importance of taking the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine against “Covid-19”, especially for the priority groups, which the authority has identified within the first phase of the vaccination campaign against the virus.

The head of the Health Promotion and Education Department at the authority, Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, stressed the importance of the awareness campaign targeting employees of government departments and institutions in Dubai, to introduce the importance of the vaccine and its role in enhancing the body’s immunity to avoid negative complications of the disease, especially for those suffering from chronic diseases.

She said that the campaign focuses on a number of axes related to the effectiveness and safety of vaccines and how they work, the target groups of the vaccination campaign, the excluded groups, the definition of the sites for taking the vaccine in the agency’s facilities, the customer’s journey to take the vaccine, the important information that must be reported to the doctor before taking the vaccine, and the method of taking the vaccine. And the number of doses that are 21 days apart.

The seminars also focus on clarifying some of the side effects of vaccination, and how to act when they appear, providing general advice and instructions after taking the vaccine, and answering the most common questions about the vaccine.

Al-Awadi explained that the vaccination campaign targets four groups, which are senior citizens and residents (60 years and over), people with chronic diseases and people of determination, the first line of defense, the category of workers in other vital professions, and everyone who wishes to receive the vaccine.





