Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Health Authority, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality and the British Standards Institute, organized a virtual awareness workshop on the occasion of the International Day for Safety and Health in the Workplace entitled: “Health and Safety in the Workplace in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic”, with the participation of more than 300 people from inside and outside the country.

The workshop moderated by Alia Obaid Al Tayer Al Marri, Head of Quality Management Systems Department in Quality and Institutional Excellence at the Dubai Health Authority, discussed the importance of maintaining the health and safety of customers, employees and partners, in addition to highlighting developments and best practices in occupational health and safety in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The workshop, which was attended by both Dubai Municipality and the British Standards Institute, discussed a number of themes related to the role of leadership in influencing the health and well-being of employees during the pandemic, the flexibility approach adopted by Dubai Municipality in working with employees in light of the pandemic, and how these methods contributed to the success of the workflow. Without any obstacles, in addition to the prevention methods adopted by the Dubai Health Authority to protect its employees from infection with Covid-19.

It is worth noting that the Dubai Health Authority is the first health institution in the emirate to obtain international accreditation in general guidelines for safe work during the Covid-19 pandemic.