The Dubai Health Authority has confirmed that surgical operations in day surgery centers are performed exclusively in emergency cases, as they must be legally performed in medical facilities licensed to provide this service. This came in response from the authority to a case that visited a day surgery center in Dubai, and a doctor subjected her to an appendectomy. The authority stressed that surgical operations should be performed within authorized health facilities, so that they are adequately equipped to suit the type of surgery, in terms of medical and nursing staff, devices and medical supplies necessary for it, and in terms of quality and safety as well, in addition to the availability of everything necessary to perform such surgery and handling. With any complications or other procedures expected.

She stated that the law stipulates that, except for emergency cases that require immediate surgical intervention necessary to save the life of the patient or the fetus, and to avoid serious complications for them, surgical operations may not be performed except by ensuring that the surgery is performed in a health facility that is adequately prepared.