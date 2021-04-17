Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Health Authority announced the reduction of the period allowed for vaccination of those previously infected with the new Corona virus from three months to 10 days, in accordance with the latest medical protocols in force regarding anti-Covid-19 vaccines around the world, and the authority also announced for the first time the opening of the door to vaccination for nursing mothers and appetizers To get pregnant with the Pfizer-Bionic vaccine, as part of its striving efforts to protect community members and enhance their protection from the virus.

Farida Al Khaja, Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing and Head of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of Covid-19 at the Dubai Health Authority, confirmed that the new procedures for vaccination came in line with the development of internationally applicable protocols related to vaccines, and the authority’s keenness to expand the vaccination campaign within the safe frameworks that It guarantees the safety of everyone who receives it in accordance with the declared and approved standards and requirements by international medical bodies.

Regarding the vaccination of a person previously infected with the Coronavirus, Dr. Farida explained that previously, those who were previously infected with the virus were not allowed to receive any of the vaccines until three months after the date of infection, but the progress made in the vaccination protocols adopted in this regard globally, proved that it is It is possible for a person previously infected with the virus to receive the vaccine after the end of the ten-day isolation period, provided that no symptoms appear on him, even if they were mild during the aforementioned isolation period.

With regard to moderate or severe symptoms of the disease, which appear during the period of isolation (10 days), the head of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 vaccination at the Dubai Health Authority confirmed that the patient in this case should review his attending physician to assess his condition and determine whether or not to receive the vaccination.

Lactating women and embracing pregnancy

With regard to the category of breastfeeding women, Dr. Mona Tahlak, Executive Director of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children stated that this category was previously excluded from vaccination, but now lactating women can apply for vaccination with the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine, as clinical studies have shown vaccines with the “mRNA” technology. It is safe for women who are breastfeeding and also pregnant women, unless there are other health contraindications for the vaccine that are not related to pregnancy.

The doctor pointed out that taking the vaccine does not require stopping breastfeeding before or after vaccination, stressing that a breastfeeding woman during the breastfeeding period can receive the vaccine at any time and there is nothing to prevent that, and she also confirmed that the vaccines do not contain live virus, so it is not It is possible to catch Covid-19 after receiving the vaccination.

Regarding the vaccination of those to come to pregnancy, Dr. Mona Tahlek said that all women can receive the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine even if she is planning to conceive during this period, and that there is no need to postpone pregnancy after receiving the vaccine against Covid-19, and there is no need at all to do By routine pregnancy detection before receiving a dose, and a woman should not avoid pregnancy after receiving the vaccine.

For her part, Dr. Farida Al Khaja said that Dubai Health has designated 11 health centers covering all areas of Dubai, in addition to two mobile clinics, in addition to providing home vaccination services for the elderly and everyone whose health conditions prevent access to vaccination centers, in order to facilitate the public and encourage everyone to receive vaccinations because of their Of the importance of increasing the percentage of community immunity, besieging the virus and narrowing the chances of its spread, stressing that the authority spares no effort to provide the highest health standards in the emirate to achieve the highest levels of health security, protection and prevention for society, and by the end of the year 2021, to reach 100% vaccination rate for all target groups.

The COVID-19 vaccination can be obtained by booking in advance. The working hours of the vaccination centers against “Covid-19” will be from Sunday to Thursday in two periods: the first from nine in the morning until four in the evening, and the second from nine in the evening until twelve in the middle of the night, while working hours are limited on Friday and Saturday to the evening period. During the last ten days of the month of Ramadan in the morning period .. While the centers will be closed on the seventh and eighth of next May.

In order for the target groups to receive the vaccination, it is necessary to book an appointment in advance through: the Dubai Health Authority application on smart phones (DHA), or through the toll-free number of the unified call center (800342).