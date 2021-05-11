The official in charge of “Covid-19” operations at the vaccination centers of the Dubai Health Authority, Salah Al-Bahri, stated that the authority opened a new center for the “Covid-19” vaccine, the day before yesterday, to present the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, adding about 3000 new appointments. Daily for those wishing to receive the vaccine.

Al-Bahri told Al-Emarat Al-Youm during a field tour to the newspaper inside the center yesterday that the Al-Tawar Center for the provision of the “Covid-19” vaccine has been designated as one of the centers specialized in providing the “Pfizer Bionic” vaccine, thus becoming the third largest centers specialized in providing The vaccine in the Emirate of Dubai, with a capacity of 3000 customers daily.

He stated that the authority was keen to cover all geographical areas in the Emirate of Dubai with vaccination centers, so that all members of the community, citizens and residents, can obtain the vaccine easily, from the closest center to them, which they can identify through the authority’s reservation platforms, pointing out that the authority has allocated a group of Centers and clinics provide multiple options for the target group of the vaccine.

Al-Bahri emphasized that the vaccination process takes place inside the center easily and smoothly, so that the duration of the customer’s stay inside the center does not exceed a period ranging between 15 and 20 minutes, including registration, taking the vaccination and waiting for observation, pointing out that no side effects were ever detected for those who received the vaccine inside the center.

He mentioned that the new center includes 20 registration counters, 45 vaccination rooms, and a highly qualified medical and nursing staff, stressing that the authority follows the highest international standards in the vaccination process.

He pointed out that the authority is working on implementing a plan to expand the provision of the “Covid-19” vaccine, pointing out that the Salem Center is scheduled to open in the Al Garhoud area to provide the “Pfizer” vaccine, which will start its activities after Eid Al Fitr, with a capacity of 1500 dealers per day. In addition to the Uptown Occupational Health Center, which will open soon. The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that the vaccination campaign against “Covid-19” continues to achieve its goals according to the approved plan through 32 health centers, between centers belonging to the authority and others belonging to the private health sector, as these centers were distributed in a deliberate manner to cover all areas of Dubai. In order to facilitate the target of vaccination, and to save their time and effort, within the framework of the authority’s keenness to provide the finest types of services that contribute to achieving the vision aimed at making Dubai the best city for life in the world.

She stated that the vaccination plan is proceeding according to its approved stages, and includes all the targeted, citizens of the United Arab Emirates, citizens of the countries of the Cooperation Council, who hold an Emirati identity, holders of Dubai residency, and elderly people (60 years and over) who reside in Dubai and hold the residency of another emirate.

Fast recovery

The Dubai Health Authority stated that the expanded vaccination campaigns implemented by the authority are bearing fruit and promising results towards a speedy recovery.

She explained that in addition to the 32 centers devoted to vaccination spread across Dubai, it has provided, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, two mobile clinics to vaccinate workers in government agencies and private companies, as well as the home vaccination service for senior citizens, people of determination, and everyone His health conditions prevent him from reaching vaccination centers, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

• Opening of the Salem Center in Garhoud to provide the “Pfizer” vaccine, with a capacity of 1500 dealers per day.





