Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Health Authority has announced the opening of registration for the internship program in its health facilities, which will continue until June 10, through the authority’s official website.

The authority clarified the conditions and criteria for joining the internship year program, which is represented in the applicant having obtained a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery or its equivalent for two years at most, and that he has a valid passport and national identity (and valid residency for non-citizens and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council), with the need to ratify the bachelor’s degree and disclose Marks, noting that the Department of Medical Education and Research at the Dubai Health Authority receives inquiries about the Excellence Year Program via e-mail.