The Dubai Health Authority has set October 1, as a deadline for medical laboratories, to provide evidence of their initiation in the procedures for obtaining international accreditation, as part of its plan aimed at enhancing quality and patient safety, accuracy of examinations and laboratory results, and upgrading health services in line with international standards.

In an official circular issued yesterday, the authority informed all licensed medical laboratories of 9 requirements and responsibilities that they must fulfill in the field of accreditation, stressing the need to adhere to these requirements, within the policy of accreditation of medical laboratories.

The authority clarified that the medical laboratory accreditation policy applies to 5 types of facilities, which are all laboratories licensed under the authority of the Dubai Health Authority, stand-alone clinical laboratories, and clinical laboratories within the diagnostic centers, in addition to clinical laboratories within hospitals and lonely day surgery centers, and finally blood banks.

She emphasized that this policy aims to ensure the highest standards of practice, provide safe medical laboratory services, increase international quality, and also ensure that all concerned medical laboratories obtain accreditation.

The authority stated that all medical laboratories licensed by it must obtain international accreditation, noting that medical laboratories whose license was activated before April 2019 are supposed to be completed for accreditation, while medical laboratories whose license was activated after April 2019, they must obtain accreditation during 18 months from the date of activating the license by one of the aforementioned accreditation bodies.

The authority has identified 4 bodies and bodies for accrediting accepted clinical laboratories, and they are: the signatories to the international cooperation for accreditation of laboratories within the framework of the mutual recognition agreement of the International Organization for Standardization, the Emirates International Center for Accreditation, and the American College of Pathologists, while the blood bank is accredited by the accreditation bodies of the Association American Blood Bank.

The authority stressed that all licensed medical laboratories must be accredited within 18 months from the date of issuing the health facility license, and everyone must inform the Health Regulatory Sector about its approval or renewal, and the sector will follow the accreditation process.

She stated that the medical laboratories that failed to obtain accreditation during the specified period will stop providing medical service immediately to avoid the violation, and pointed out that upon the expiration of the accreditation, medical laboratories must undergo the re-accreditation process and notify the health regulation sector at the authority of the start of the re-accreditation process, in writing. In writing, confirming that the medical laboratory must notify the Health Regulatory Sector in writing when withdrawing its accreditation, suspending it, or voluntarily withdrawing it from the approved authority

The authority stated that the health regulation sector has the right to conduct an investigation in order to reveal the reasons for canceling or suspending the accreditation, in cooperation with the accreditation body, and the sector employees or any other authorized employee are entitled to conduct field visits to medical laboratories to verify the accreditation status, and documents may be requested to support the health Accreditation certificate.

The authority stressed that the medical laboratory may not mislead the public by issuing a false declaration about the accreditation status, and medical laboratories must have a business continuity plan in the case of workers in the event of service interruption.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

