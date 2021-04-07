The Dubai Health Authority obtained the (ISO) certificate for safe work during the “Covid-19” pandemic, from the British Standards Institute, to be the first institution (globally) to obtain this international certificate.

The Director-General of the Authority, Awad Saghir Al-Ketbi, said that the efforts made by the authority in the face of the pandemic represent an enhancement of the entirety of what the UAE has accomplished and achieved in this aspect, which it has excelled in globally, and through which it has provided a role model in dealing with emergencies and crises. He added that the certificate is the result of the dedication of the first line of defense, which faced with all responsibility and honesty this pandemic, as it is the fruit of cooperation between the sectors and departments of Dubai Health and the concerned parties, as it was keen to provide a safe working environment for the first line of defense, and to enable its affiliates to fulfill their role and message towards Society and the preservation of its members.





