The Dubai Health Authority has set six controls on all health facilities licensed by it, in the public and private sectors, that they must be adhered to in order to ensure the quality of data related to the emerging corona virus in the “Hanaa” and “Sheryan” systems.

The authority clarified, in a recently issued circular, that the six regulations and controls are represented in the limitation of taking Corona examination surveys to health facilities authorized to provide the service, which have the ability to enter the Hesana system, and not to use any other means to record and update data instead of a system Immunity approved.

And she continued: “All laboratories authorized to conduct the laboratory examination must adhere to the electronic linking process with the (Hesana) system in accordance with the provisions of the circulars issued in advance, maintain the confidentiality and security of patient information, in accordance with the applicable regulations and legislation, and commit to correcting all wrong data that is made. Its discovery by the authority during the verification process on the correctness and completeness of the data, once it is sent by the authority to health facilities to ensure the availability of a complete and correct database on the (Corona) pandemic.

The authority stressed the need to adhere to the immediate entry of all data related to Corona patients, while adhering to a number of conditions that are to fill in all the fields related to demographic data in the “Hasana” system, during registration to take the swab directly and not after the appearance of the result, including: the Emirates ID number or Passport, triple name, gender (male / female), date of birth (day / month / year), nationality, mobile phone number, and residence address: neighborhood – region – sector – emirate, work: field – Sector – Region – Occupation, and Business Address: District – District – Sector – Emirate – State

She added: “For patients who are undergoing treatment in the hospital, all the fields related to treatment data (medical intervention) must be filled out accurately, and updated directly and immediately in the (immunity) system, according to the patient’s condition developments, which include the name of the hospital, the date of admission, and the description of the case. »Clinical, discharge history, continuous and immediate updating of national resource occupancy and availability data in the Sheryan system, which includes: regular beds – intensive care beds – respirators – and human resources data.

She emphasized that she directed this circular to health facilities, in view of the requirements of the public interest, and for the purposes of unifying the efforts made and the procedures in place to monitor and investigate cases of patients with the “Covid-19” virus at the level of the Emirate of Dubai, and in addition to the provisions of previous circulars issued by it regarding the necessity of full compliance by All concerned health facilities are authorized to use the Hanaa system and the Sheryan system to enter and update all data related to Corona virus patients and tests, and all data related to occupancy rates and the use of national resources in the facilities.





