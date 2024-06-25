The Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, confirmed that Dubai is one of the fastest growing cities in the world, and has an integrated, comprehensive and most advanced health care system, and a package of development projects, initiatives and programmes.

He said during the opening of a workshop on anticipating the future of health care for the year 2030, that the strategic planning in the Authority, although it is based on a good analysis of reality and an accurate reading of the future, it also depends on continuous interaction with society, to study its future needs in an optimal manner, and on interaction with elite scientists and experts. And specialists, learning about the experiences of successful global health institutions, and exchanging experiences, all of which represents a package of tools that the Authority relies on in planning, policy-making and implementation processes.

Al Ketbi stressed the Dubai Health Authority’s keenness to build relationships and strengthen partnerships with major health institutions inside and outside the Emirates, and to benefit from the expertise and competencies in such interactive meetings and workshops that it organizes periodically and continuously.

The workshop aims to strengthen the emirate’s position, increase its competitive capabilities in the international health arena, and plan to meet the growing needs for health services, and provide them with high quality that exceeds the expectations of all Dubai residents, visitors, and those seeking health well-being from inside and outside the country. A number of health institution leaders, decision makers, planners, policy makers, and local and international specialists participated in the workshop.

The events included holding integrated interactive sessions of innovative ideas that were based on how to improve the level and efficiency of the healthcare system in Dubai, in line with the rapid and amazing transformations that the emirate is witnessing towards the future.