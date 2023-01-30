The Dubai Health Authority revealed that it linked paying the cost of treatment to the quality of the health services provided and the benefit of patients through the “Ejada” program, the latest health insurance system that it recently launched.

During its participation in the Arab Health Exhibition and Conference, the authority stated that the program relies in its implementation on artificial intelligence technology, through which the cases most susceptible to chronic diseases are identified, including (diabetes and blood pressure), and others, and in the event that artificial intelligence detects any of the chronic diseases in patients. A person, or the person was already sick, the artificial intelligence identifies the patients most at risk of complications from the disease, and then early intervention is carried out to prevent or reduce complications.

Saleh Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation at the Authority, affirmed that Ejadah has achieved a quantum leap since its launch last year in integrated health care systems and the level of medical services, which prompted the Authority to work on its continuous development.

He said that the idea of ​​the program lies in measuring the actual return to the patient on the part of medical care service providers, which represents a qualitative leap introduced by the Authority to raise the level of quality of services. Al-Hashemi announced that the authority had identified 30 major diseases among the priorities of the Ejada program until 2025.

He stated that the current year 2023 will witness an additional list of diseases that will be included in the “Edjada” model, including: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, enteritis, osteoporosis, hyperthyroidism, atopic dermatitis, and urinary tract infections.

Expenses according to the patient’s recovery rate

The Dubai Health Insurance Corporation’s advisor, Dr. Muhammad Farghali, said that the Dubai Health Authority worked through the “Ejada” program to link the payment of the cost of treatment services to the quality of health services that the patient received and benefited from. Farghali told Emirates Today that the “Ejada” program is subject to three main criteria: the first is the clinical criterion, which monitors the extent of improvement in the patient’s health condition as a result of treatment, and the second criterion is related to health expenditures, as the expenditures are calculated according to the patient’s recovery rate and benefit from treatment. The third criterion is the ability of the patient to determine the extent to which he benefits from self-treatment, and based on these criteria, service providers in the Emirate of Dubai are evaluated and their efficiency.