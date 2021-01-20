The number of health facilities that have been licensed by the Dubai Health Authority during the past year reached (321) new health facilities, bringing the number of health facilities licensed by the authority to 3,499, including: 42 hospitals, 1071 pharmacies, 35 centers for day surgery, and 971 outpatient medical clinics.

The number of health professionals who obtained a license for the first time from the Dubai Health Authority during the past year reached (3,957) health professionals, bringing the number of health professionals licensed by the Dubai Health Authority to 39,411, including 8,671 doctors, 2,426 dentists, 11,659 workers in allied health professions, and 16,409 nurses. Midwives, 245 complementary and alternative traditional medicine.

The Director of the Health Licenses Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Hisham Al Hammadi, said that the continued requests for licenses for health facilities during the past year despite the Covid-19 pandemic is due to the great interest that the Dubai government attaches to attracting investment in the health sector and its continuous efforts to stimulate and encourage investors and improve their experience during the exceptional circumstances of Through a package of government facilities, supporting investors and enabling them to take advantage of the investment opportunities provided by the emirate, in addition to providing all the elements for success for this vital sector, which is witnessing continuous growth despite the exceptional circumstances the world is going through.

He reviewed the efforts undertaken by the Dubai Health Authority to promote and develop the medical licensing system, and to facilitate obtaining it electronically based on employing modern technologies, including artificial intelligence technology, to make the system more flexible, effective, and responsive to the requirements and needs of dealers and investors around the clock, including doctors and dentists. , Nursing, allied health professionals, and health care workers in general.

Dr. Al Hammadi called on those wishing to obtain these licenses to apply online to the Dubai Health Authority in this regard, as the application is reviewed and to ensure that it meets the requirements and conditions of the license and the extent of the information conform to reality, and the issuance of initial and final approvals after fulfilling all licensing requirements and conditions.





