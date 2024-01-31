Yesterday, during its participation in the “Arab Health 2024” exhibition, currently held at the Dubai World Trade Center, the Dubai Health Authority launched the “Permit to Practice in the Emirate of Dubai” initiative, as part of its ongoing efforts to create a flexible, innovative and attractive work environment for qualified medical talents to work in… Health sector in Dubai.

The initiative – which is the first of its kind in the country – targets doctors, dentists, nurses, midwives, allied health professions, and alternative medicine, as it provides tremendous opportunities for health professionals to join the work teams in health facilities in the public and private sectors, after fulfilling the basic requirements and obtaining practice permits approved by Dubai Health Authority.

Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, stressed the importance of this initiative, which comes within the ongoing efforts undertaken by the authority to enhance the competitiveness of the health system in the emirate, provide it with expertise, competencies and medical talent, and provide the opportunity for health facilities to attract health professionals and license them in a manner that Temporary, until obtaining a professional license, in addition to encouraging investment in the health sector, within a stimulating business environment that effectively contributes to achieving the professional ambitions of investors and health professionals in general.

He pointed out that this initiative contributes to achieving proactive steps for the health sector in emergencies, disasters and crises, by enabling health facilities in the emirate to meet their need for health professionals, obtaining medical expertise in rare specialties within permits to practice the profession, and benefiting from these competencies in the education process. Continuously, through its participation in medical conferences organized by the Emirate of Dubai and the country in general.

He said that this initiative reflects the commitment of the Dubai Health Authority to enhance competitiveness and innovation in the health sector, and to provide an encouraging, sustainable and attractive environment for investment and development of health skills, expecting that the initiative will contribute to attracting more qualified medical personnel.

He added that obtaining a practice permit takes one day and lasts up to three months, during which the health professional can work in health facilities, learn about the legislation and standards related to practicing the profession in the emirate, and apply for a license to practice the profession during this period.