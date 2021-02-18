The Dubai Health Authority stressed the importance of students and parents adhering to the procedures, precautionary measures and health instructions issued by the school and the concerned authority, and not sending the child to school when symptoms of the disease appear or when coming into contact with a person infected with “Covid-19”, with the importance of avoiding attending gatherings and celebrations, and staying away from areas Crowded community that puts them at risk of transmitting Coronavirus infection in the community.

The authority also called on parents to educate and educate children about the symptoms and signs of “Covid-19”, methods of prevention, and the importance of wearing a muzzle for children older than six years, and to provide the child with an adequate number of masks and hand sanitizer.

The authority clarified, during the recent guideline, the symptoms of the disease, which are fever and high temperature (37.5), cough, body aches, shortness and difficulty breathing, pain in the throat, runny nose, diarrhea, nausea, headache, and loss of smell and taste.

She indicated the procedures that parents must follow when symptoms of “Covid-19” disease appear on the child while he is at home, including: keeping the child at home and informing the school immediately, requesting medical advice and conducting a PCR examination, and if the result appears negative, he can return to school. In the event that the symptoms disappeared and the result of the examination was submitted along with the sick leave / attendance certificate to the school administration

The authority called on the guardian to inform the school immediately upon the emergence of a positive result for the child, to follow medical instructions and adhere to health isolation procedures, as the child will be given the opportunity to learn remotely, and upon return to school, a certificate of freedom from “Covid-19” must be presented, through The attending physician or by calling the Dubai Health Authority hotline 800342.

The head of the Health Education and Promotion Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, said that the authority, through the guideline, called on all contacts of the child, such as brothers and family members, to adhere to the home quarantine for a period of 10 days, and to follow all the instructions related to contacts.

She said that the guide specified the procedures that the guardian would take if symptoms of “Covid-19” appeared on his child while using the private means of transportation, including: Monitoring the symptoms and signs of “Covid-19” while going or returning from school, and if there were any symptoms and signs. The student must return home, seek medical advice, and inform the school immediately with the importance of adhering to the procedures related to the examination result, whether negative or positive, and adhering to the aforementioned guidelines.

In the event that the symptoms and signs of disease appear on the child before boarding the bus, the child must be kept at home and seek medical advice, and inform the school immediately, while if the symptoms and signs of disease appear after boarding the bus, the student must sit at the front of the bus, and inform the health and safety official at the school who will accompany him The child upon arrival at the isolation room, inform the parents to take the child and seek medical advice. Parents should also cooperate with the school to pick up the child immediately and follow necessary medical instructions.

The guide explained the procedures to be followed if symptoms of “Covid-19” appeared on the child while he was in school, including: moving the child immediately to the quarantine room, assessing the child’s condition by the school doctor / nurse, and informing the parent to take the child from school immediately, Requesting medical advice, conducting a PCR examination, and adhering to the procedures related to the examination result, whether negative or positive, the above-mentioned guidelines must be adhered to.

Dr. Hind Al-Awadi said that the Dubai Health Authority, in cooperation with the school, will investigate contacts if the child has been in contact with an infected person.

With “Covid-19” in the school, and informing parents in the event of proven contact with their children for this case, and contacting persons who were less than two meters away from a confirmed case of “Covid-19”, and for a period of more than 15 minutes, starting from two days before Symptoms appear in the confirmed case and during the illness.

Dr. Al-Awadi said: “If it is proven that the child had contact with a person infected with Covid-19 from outside the school, the parents must immediately inform the school and adhere to the home quarantine for 10 days from the date of the last contact with the infected person.

In both cases (contact with an injured person inside or outside the school), the home quarantine must be adhered to for a period of 10 days, while monitoring the symptoms of the disease, and monitoring contacts during the quarantine period, and with regard to contacts who did not show symptoms, they can return to school after completing the period Home quarantine (10 days).

The guideline explained the general procedures in the case of a child’s contact with a person infected with “Covid-19”, as the contacts are not required to do a PCR examination, unless they show symptoms of the disease during the quarantine period, and then they should go to medical advice, and inform the school of the results of the PCR examination and it will be given School, the child has the opportunity to learn from distance, so parents should encourage their children to commit to distance learning, and approximately two days before returning to school, the school doctor / nurse will perform a hypothetical evaluation of the situation to ensure that the child does not suffer from symptoms and signs of disease. And when the child is allowed, after the hypothetical evaluation, to return to school, he must go to the school clinic upon arrival to be evaluated for his health condition, in order to allow him to resume studying inside the school.





