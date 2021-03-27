The Dubai Health Authority revealed the development of a protocol for treating strokes using catheters, enabling it to interact with the patient for approximately 12 hours from the time of injury, using artificial intelligence.

A consultant neurosurgeon, head of the stroke unit at Rashid Hospital, Dr. Suhail Al-Roken, told «Emirates Today», that there are five main reasons behind the incidence of stroke, which are: High blood pressure (50% of patients have high blood pressure) Diabetes (30% of people have a history of diabetes), smoking, high cholesterol and fats in the blood, and finally obesity.

He stated that the authority had developed the new protocol for treating strokes using cerebral catheters, or surgery, to remove the arterial blockage, as it allows dealing with a stroke patient for approximately 12 hours from the time of the injury. It has also developed a program for early detection of strokes called “rapaid”, which is modern worldwide, and helps to deal quickly and professionally with stroke patients, using artificial intelligence techniques, in detecting stroke.

Al-Roken pointed out that stroke is considered one of the leading causes of disability and death worldwide, as recent studies have shown that it is the first cause of movement disability in adults, and the second cause of death in the world.

And it showed that the global number of victims is about 15 million people, five million of whom die during the first seven days of the injury, and five million others suffer mobility or speech disabilities, or be bedridden within six months of the injury, while five million of them suffer minor disabilities. Or, they may not contract anything.

He stated that the number of depressed patients doubles dramatically after stroke, which causes a great burden for the patient and his family, in addition to the economic burden borne by the individual, the family and the state with the increase in the number of stroke sufferers.

According to Al-Roken, the number of stroke victims in the Middle East and Gulf region is estimated at 125 per 100,000 population, equivalent to 7,000 to 8,000 injuries annually at the level of the Emirates, indicating that the stroke unit at Rashid Hospital receives about 1,000 cases annually. He emphasized that the unit launched community awareness campaigns, to introduce the symptoms of infection.

He said: “The symptoms of a stroke can be summarized in the word“ urgent ”, where the letter“ a ”expresses dysphony and comprehension, and the letter“ a ”expresses a deviation in the angle of the face, and the letter“ j ”indicates a weak part of the hand or foot. The letter (L) means not to be late in seeking help or aid », stressing the need to pay attention to these symptoms during the first seconds of infection, whether they occurred collectively or alone.

He added: “The unit has published a lot of research in cooperation with international centers, and it is considered one of the most active research centers with the World Record of stroke, based in Stockholm, Sweden, where they conducted two studies: The first is about the level of care for stroke patients in the Middle East and the Arab world. . And the other is about the latest treatments used in this field. The unit also cooperates with the American Stroke Association in establishing training workshops in the UAE and the Middle East region.

Al-Roken stated that the unit carries out educational and training courses for the authority’s doctors and nursing staff, and the staff of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, through training them on treating patients, as it is one of the approved centers for training doctors in treating stroke.

He pointed to the low age rate of stroke in the UAE, as half of the patients are under the age of (45) years, due to many factors related to not following a healthy lifestyle that causes many diseases, such as pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.

He stressed the importance of receiving emergency medical aid for the patient immediately after stroke, noting that methods of treating stroke depend on the type of stroke, including emergency treatment with medicines to remove blood clotting within three hours since the first symptoms of stroke appeared, pointing to the importance of rapid treatment to increase the chances of Survival, and reduce complications that may result from it.

It is noteworthy that about 80% of injuries worldwide are concentrated in the age of 70 years and over.

5 causes of stroke

1- High blood pressure.

2- Diabetes.

3- High cholesterol

And blood fats.

4- Smoking.

5- Obesity.

• Rashid Hospital treats 1000 stroke patients annually.

• 8000 people suffer a stroke in the country annually.

• 125 people per 100,000 suffer from stroke in the Gulf region and the Middle East.

• 15 million injuries annually worldwide.

• 5 million people in the world die within 7 days of injury and 5 million become disabled.





