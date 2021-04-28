The Dubai Health Authority announced the start of operating a dialysis center in Al Barsha, as of mid-May.

The authority entered into a partnership contract with the Mediclinic East Management Services Group, according to which the group will take over the management and operation of the center, within standards and conditions aimed at providing the largest amount of health care and the highest quality services to patients.

The partnership contract came as part of a public tender presented by the authority as part of its efforts to give the private health sector its role in the modernization, development and qualitative transformations taking place in the medical arena in Dubai.

The contract was signed at the headquarters of the authority, its general manager, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, and for the group, its general manager, David John Hadley, in the presence of a number of officials of the two parties.

Al Ketbi said that the private health sector is a strategic partner of the authority, and has a vital role in developing and achieving Dubai’s goals and aspirations in reaching a better health future.

He added, “The private health sector has its capabilities and expertise, and it is useful to create a spacious space between it and the authority to exchange expertise and experiences.”

Al Ketbi affirmed that Dubai Health is keen to enhance the capabilities of hospitals, centers and private clinics and enable them to participate in the development and integration of healthcare systems and medical services, explaining that this approach creates positive competition between government and private health facilities, which in turn is in the interest of customers and gives patients opportunities. Choose between the best medical services available.

It should be noted that the center is designed and equipped to the highest standards, enabling it to provide high-quality services, and it includes 60 dialysis beds.





