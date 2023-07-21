The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that many children are at risk of domestic accidents and injuries in the summer, which result from negligence and poor storage of some household tools and purposes, so it is necessary to ensure that an adult is present to monitor the child at all times, noting that home caregivers should be familiar with first aid and ensure that the first aid box is in the house.

In the guideline it recently issued, the authority identified eight types of common children’s accidents in homes: drug poisoning, door-locking accidents, sharp tool accidents, pesticide and detergent poisoning accidents, gas accidents, falling accidents, suffocation accidents with foreign bodies, and drowning accidents.

The authority mentioned a number of measures that help prevent accidents for children at home, pointing out that with regard to drug poisoning; All medicines must be placed in places that are difficult for children to reach, and explain to the child that the medicine is used for treatment and not a kind of candy, and that it may harm him if he takes it without supervision. As for accidents with doors closing, the door keys must not be left on them and kept in a clear and known place, with the possibility of placing rubber insulators behind the doors.

As for sharps incidents, the Authority called for ensuring that the house is child-friendly, not leaving sharp tools within reach of children, and using age-appropriate utensils such as unbreakable utensils and blunt food utensils, pointing out that with regard to pesticide poisoning incidents, pesticides and cleaning materials must be kept in closed, well-ventilated places out of reach of children, and care must be taken to ventilate areas sprayed with pesticides before use.

The authority warned of the dangers of gas accidents, calling for choosing the appropriate and safe place for the gas cylinder, ensuring that the installations are safe and not exposed to heat and weather factors that cause their damage, replacing the damaged ones immediately, and not allowing the child to enter the kitchen. Pain, and making sure to install furniture to prevent it from falling on the child.

The authority indicated that in order to avoid accidents of suffocation by foreign objects, coins and coins must be kept out of the reach of children, and to ensure that the toys are suitable for the age of the child and to get rid of broken toys to avoid suffocation with broken pieces. As for drowning accidents, if there is a swimming pool in the house, it is necessary to put appropriate barriers, with the presence of an observer at the time of children’s swimming.

