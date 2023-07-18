The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that there are many people who look at the summer as an opportunity to rest and vacation and enjoy its various atmospheres and activities, but there is a group of people who do not find this pleasure during the summer, especially since the long hot days and the changes that occur in this season make them sick.

In the guideline it recently issued, the authority stated that seasonal affective disorders are among the most common health problems that some may experience as a result of the different seasons, and it is a type of depression that occurs during certain seasons of the year, especially in the summer and winter seasons, pointing out that there are climatic factors. And a life related to the summer season causes this type of depression, which is: high temperature and humidity, and it causes some biological changes that affect the chemistry of the brain, and it also causes a feeling of discomfort and a desire to stay at home, escaping from the intense heat, where the air conditioning can be turned on, which may cause Feeling isolated, lazy, and unwilling to do any activity.

She pointed out that among the factors is also a change in the routine of daily life, and it causes some biological changes that affect the chemistry of the brain, and also causes a feeling of discomfort and a desire to stay at home to escape the intense heat, as the air conditioner can be turned on, which may cause a feeling of isolation and laziness, as well as About financial concerns, especially since enjoying summer times is a somewhat costly thing, with regard to the desire to travel or enjoy various occasions, or in the event of a desire to enroll children in summer clubs or other matters, and this financial burden may cause many feelings Anxiety that may turn into summer depression.

According to the authority, the symptoms of summer depression are sleep disturbances, loss of appetite, weight loss, and a feeling of malaise or anxiety, while the risk factors are based on the personal history of depression, family history, and gender. Women are more likely to be infected than men, and the geographical range is that it is more common among people who live far north or south of the equator.

And “Dubai Health” identified 5 complications of summer depression, which are: social isolation, problems at school or work, substance abuse, other mental health disorders such as anxiety or eating disorders, and suicidal thoughts or behaviors, while pointing out that treatment is divided into 4 main categories that can be Used alone or in combination: light therapy, psychotherapy, vitamin D, and antidepressant medications.