The Dubai Health Authority revealed that cardiovascular diseases top the list of causes of death in Dubai, at a rate of 41%, followed by clinical symptoms and signs, then respiratory diseases and tumors, at an equal rate of 7%.

The authority explained, in the annual statistical report that it recently issued, that by studying the groups of diseases that cause deaths during the year 2022, it was proven that cardiovascular diseases were the highest percentage, reaching 41%, then came the symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory results, which are not classified. Elsewhere, at 14%, then external causes of illness and mortality at 12%, then respiratory diseases and tumors at equal rates of 7% each.

Regarding the number of deaths during 2022, it reached 4,016 cases, compared to 4,002 cases in 2021, with a death rate of 1.13 per 1,000 population, compared to 1.15 deaths per 1,000 population in 2021, which indicates a decrease in the death rate. For the year 2021.

As for deaths of children under the age of five years, it has been proven that the most common causes are specific conditions that arise in the perinatal period at a rate of 30%, followed by cardiovascular diseases at a rate of 18%, followed by congenital malformations and chromosomal abnormalities at a rate of 17%, followed by symptoms, signs and results. Clinical and laboratory abnormalities not classified elsewhere, at a rate of 10%.

The results of the report confirmed that there was a decrease in the number of deaths among the elderly in the age group over 60 years, and of these deaths, 3,345 deaths were among non-Emiratis in 2022, at a rate of 83%, compared to a number of deaths that reached only 3,404 deaths among non-Emiratis, at a rate of 85.1% in 2021, which indicates that most of the increase in the number of deaths during 2022 were from non-Emiratis, while the number of deaths of Emiratis reached 617, a rate of 17%, compared to the number of 450, and a rate of 15% of deaths in 2021, as well. The death rate among males was 73%, compared to 27% among females, which confirms an increase in the proportion of male deaths compared to the proportion of female deaths in 2022 as well, which indicates a continued increase in the proportion of male deaths since 2020.

