The Dubai Health Authority revealed that cardiovascular diseases topped the causes of death last year, while the total deaths in the emirate reached about 4,000 cases, at a rate of 1.16 deaths per 1,000 residents.

And she explained in a recent report issued by it, that “by studying the groups of diseases that cause death, it was proven that cardiovascular diseases were the most prominent, at a rate of 31.1%, then came the symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory results, not classified elsewhere, at a rate of 18.5%, then the symbols For special purposes by 11.2%, then respiratory diseases by 9.9%, then external causes and deaths by 7.9%, then tumors by 6.8%.

The authority added, “With regard to the number of deaths during the year 2021, it reached a total of 4,000 cases, compared to the number of 3,480 cases in 2020, at an annual rate of change of 15%, and these deaths represent a death rate of 1.16 per 1,000 of the population, compared to a death rate of 1.03 cases.” death per 1,000 population in 2020, which indicates a slight increase in the death rate, including 142 deaths among children (less than five years), compared to 2,146 deaths in the age group 60 years and over, with a rate of 53.6% in 2020. 2021.

And she added that of these deaths, 3,404 non-citizens died in 2021, at a rate of 85.1%, compared to 2,959 deaths of non-citizens, at a rate of 85.0% in 2020, which indicates that most of the increase in the number of deaths during 2021 was. Non-citizens, while the number of citizen deaths reached 598, with a rate of 14.9% compared to 15.0% of deaths in 2020. The death rate of males was 70.8% compared to 29.2% of females, which confirms the increase in the death rate of males compared to the death rate of females. in 2021.

With regard to the deaths of children under the age of five years, it was proven that the most common causes are cardiovascular diseases with a rate of 28.9%, followed by certain cases that arise in the perinatal period, with a rate of 23.2%, followed by symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory results, with a rate of 19.0%. Then congenital anomalies and chromosomal abnormalities, with a rate of 15.5%.