Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Health Authority recently announced three major innovative initiatives, on the occasion of the UAE Innovation Month 2021. The first initiative included a device to measure vital signs of the body, the most important of which are blood pressure, oxygen percentage, ECG, and temperature, in cooperation with Enpy, a global company. Working in the field of preventive medicine and health care, which is based in Dubai, and the device will be available in the coming period in primary health care centers.

The second initiative is the provision of the same vital signs device in homes to support the medical services provided by the authority at home and support the authority’s approach to creating what has been called (smart healthy homes), which is one of the authority’s strategic initiatives, which include providing services to home dealers.

With regard to the third initiative, which relies on the smart application for phones, it is based on the use of artificial intelligence in classifying the patient’s disease, so that the customer can accurately determine the nature of his health condition, and whether his condition is critical and requires direct contact to the emergency department of the hospital, Or that his condition may wait to set an appointment with the specialist doctor, or go directly to contact the (Doctor for Every Citizen) service, in sound and image, to obtain the necessary medical advice, or that his condition does not require all of that and only needs a prescription, and a recent study indicates “The Authority” – in this aspect – that the match rate between artificial intelligence and doctors ’diagnosis in terms of classification of disease cases reached 93%.

His Excellency Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, directed the provision of an innovative medical device to measure vital signs in the medical corps facilities during the next phase.