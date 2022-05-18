The Dubai Health Authority has started using the latest version of the advanced surgical robot “Da Vinci XI”, which is a real revolution in the world of medical surgery. Using this advanced technology, a citizen in his twenties was suffering from a blockage in the upper part of the ureter, which caused the kidney to swell.

Al-Saidi said that the operation, which lasted two hours and a quarter of an hour, during which the herniated part of the ureter was removed, and the ureter was reconnected to the kidney pelvis, noting that the operation that was performed under general anesthesia was completely successful, and the patient will leave the hospital within the next two days.

He stressed the importance of using this advanced type of robotic system that enables the doctor to perform all the surgical operations that can be performed through laparoscopy in various surgical specialties, and it is equipped with four arms, one for imaging and three for surgery, and these arms have a high degree of flexibility and movement. Its manufacture and programmed to perform movements similar to the movement of the human hand, but with higher accuracy, which leads to stitching the wounds after the completion of the surgical operation better than the human hand, and the arm can rotate around itself a full rotation under the control of the doctor with the required force, and without trembling or changing the horizontal level of work, Which provides more control.

Al-Saeedi reviewed the multiple advantages of this advanced technology that allows doctors to perform surgical operations remotely without the need for the surgeon or the patient to travel, which contributes to conducting emergency operations in a timely manner, in order to avoid negative complications, and also helps reduce the burden on patients and allows them to access the best surgeons. International patients are rare specialists, as it is now possible for the surgeon to perform the surgical procedure in another place away from the patient.

The robot also allows three-dimensional vision, magnification of up to 10 times for the field of operation, and works to avoid natural tremors of the hand, and the possibility of reaching places that cannot be reached in traditional surgeries, in addition to the extreme accuracy in performing complex surgeries, and the speed of recovery and recovery after the operation. Reducing the number of days of hospital stay.



