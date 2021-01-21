The Dubai Health Authority directed all hospitals licensed by it, as well as one-day surgery clinics, to suspend all elective surgeries (medically unnecessary) until February 19, in line with the efforts of the Dubai government to maintain the highest levels of community health and safety.

The decision aims to give priority to urgent and more important health cases, and applies only to elective operations that require deep anesthesia or general anesthesia, and will allow operations that are medically necessary.

Surgical procedures of medical necessity include, for example, neurosurgery, orthopedics, cardiac and radiological interventions, removal of stones and stents in the urinary tract, and other urgent medical interventions in general surgery, ophthalmology, pediatrics, gynecology and obstetrics.





