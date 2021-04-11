The Dubai Health Authority announced the working hours and hours in its hospitals and health and specialized centers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The authority issued an administrative circular, in which it specified the working hours in the public administration during the blessed month of Ramadan from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon from Sunday to Thursday.

The circular issued by the authority on this occasion tasked the executive directors of the authority’s sectors and hospitals to set the shift schedules and the call system (ON CALL), in accordance with the work requirements to ensure the continuation of work around the clock for each of them.

The authority announced that the emergency departments in its hospitals will work around the clock, while the working hours in the specialized clinics in Rashid Hospital and Dubai Hospital will be from eight in the morning until one in the afternoon, and in Latifa Hospital from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon, while the working hours in the specialized clinics of the hospital will be Hatta from eight in the morning until six in the evening, and in the family medicine clinic from eight in the morning until ten in the evening, with breakfast breaks from six to eight in the evening, while the emergency services, patient admission, pharmacy, radiology and laboratory will be around the clock.

Primary health care centers

The authority has also set working hours around the clock in Al Barsha Health Center, Nad Al Hamar Health Center, and Dubai Airport Health Center, and work will be around the clock for the Covid-19 assessment centers (Al Khawaneej Health Center, Al Bada Health Center, and the Municipality Center).

The authority has set working hours in each of the centers: Al-Mizhar Health Center, Al-Mankhool, Nad Al-Sheba, Al-Safa, Al-Twar, Zabeel and Al-Lisili, from Sunday to Thursday in two periods, the first: from nine in the morning until three in the evening, and the second period from eight in the evening until eleven In the evening, and on Fridays and Saturdays, the Al-Lisaili Health Center will work on one period from eight in the evening until eleven in the evening. While work at Al Mamzar Health Center (child vaccination services and pregnant women clinics) will be from Sunday to Thursday from nine in the morning until six in the evening.

Specialized care centers

The Dubai Health Authority announced the working hours for the specialized health care centers, as work at the Dubai Diabetes Center will be from Sunday to Thursday from eight in the morning until one in the afternoon, while the work will be in the Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center, the Dubai Fertility Center, the Senior Citizen Happiness Center, and the Center Dubai for umbilical cord blood and research from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon, and at the Thalassemia Center from eight in the morning until two in the afternoon for inpatients and outpatients, and in the Dubai Center for Complementary Medicine from eight thirty in the morning until one thirty in the afternoon.

Vaccination services will also be provided at the Dubai Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center in two periods: the first period from nine in the morning until four in the evening, and the second period from nine in the evening until twelve in the middle of the night.

The Dubai Health Authority also announced that the working hours at the Dubai Blood Donation Center during the holy month of Ramadan will be from Sunday to Thursday from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon for those who are not fasting, and from half past seven in the evening until 12:30 after midnight for those who are fasting and non-fasting.

COVID-19 testing centers

The Dubai Health Authority also announced the working hours of the Covid-19 examination centers, as the work at the Al-Nasr Club Center will be from eight in the morning until one in the afternoon, and in the Rashidiya and Port Jumeirah councils / District One from eight in the evening until one half past midnight, and in the Mall of the Emirates Center. Deira City Center from nine in the morning until three in the evening.

Covid-19 vaccination centers

The authority has set working hours for the vaccination centers against Covid 19 from Sunday to Thursday in two periods, the first period: from nine in the morning until four in the evening, and the second period from nine in the evening until twelve in the middle of the night, and on Fridays and Saturdays, working hours will be limited to the evening period, while work will be limited to The last ten days of Ramadan are in the morning period, and centers will be closed on the seventh and eighth of next May.

Medical fitness testing centers

The authority also announced the working hours of the medical fitness examination centers during the blessed month of Ramadan, as the hours at the Muhaisnah center will be around the clock from Saturday to Wednesday with the exception of the Iftar and Suhour periods between five o’clock until nine in the evening, and from three until five in the morning, and on Thursday until five o’clock in the evening. The center is closed on Friday.

The authority has also set working hours at the Al Quoz Commercial Center from Sunday to Thursday from seven in the morning until five in the evening, and in the Rashidiya center from eight in the morning until four in the evening, while the work will be from Sunday to Thursday from eight in the morning until one in the afternoon in each of the centers Knowledge Village, Jebel Ali Free Zone, Access Center for Medical Fitness Services, Emirates Center for Medical Fitness Services, and at Salem Smart Center from eight in the morning until five in the evening, while work in the Land Department’s Center for Medical Fitness Services will be on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from eight in the morning. Until one in the afternoon.

The authority has also set working hours from Sunday to Thursday from nine in the morning until two in the afternoon in each of the Al-Lisaili Health Centers, the Medical Center at Dubai Airport, and the Dubai International Financial Center for medical fitness services, while work in Al Garhoud and Al Nahda Centers will be from Sunday to Thursday from half past seven in the morning until five in the evening, and at the Emirates Airline Center from seven thirty to twelve thirty in the afternoon from Sunday to Thursday, and at the Zabeel Health Center from nine in the morning until five in the evening. And at the Yalayes Medical Fitness Center from seven in the morning until four in the evening.

The authority has set working hours at Uptown Preventive Services Clinic from Sunday to Thursday in two periods: the first: from nine in the morning until four in the evening and the second from nine in the evening until twelve in the middle of the night, and on Friday and Saturday, working hours will be limited to the evening period from nine in the evening until Twelve midnight, while the evening period will be stopped all days of the week in the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan.





