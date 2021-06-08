Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Dubai Health Authority issued a guideline for the treatment of pregnant patients infected with “Covid-19”, and “the Authority” specified 7 examinations to be conducted upon the arrival of a pregnant “Covid 19” patient to the hospital emergency, in addition to specifying 7 other criteria for accepting “Covid -” patients. 19» Pregnant women in hospitals.

The authority explained that the first recommendation is related to the evaluation of “Covid-19” in pregnant patients, as all pregnant patients infected with the “Covid-19” virus who arrive at the emergency department must undergo a routine assessment, which includes conducting 7 tests: blood count. Complete, kidney function tests, random glucose test, liver function tests, and CRP test, which is a test for C-reactive protein, which is produced in the liver, and can be measured by a blood test, and if the body has infections, the levels of this protein rise, and the D-Dimer test It is a test to determine whether or not there are blood clots, and a chest x-ray.

The authority emphasized 7 criteria for accepting pregnant women who are sick with “Covid-19” in the hospital, which are: shortness of breath or a bad cough, pain, heaviness, or tightness in the chest (not related to coughing), and the presence of hemoptysis, which is a cough accompanied by discharge. Bloody mucus, fever greater than 38°C (despite antipyretics) for 3 days or more, respiratory rate greater than 20, heart rate greater than 110 beats per minute, and oxygen saturation less than 95%.

The Dubai Health Authority indicated that if the pregnant patient meets the criteria for infection with the previous “Covid-19”, then 8 additional tests must be requested: Procalcitonin, which is a test to identify severe sepsis caused by bacteria and its level in the blood is generally proportional to the degree of sepsis, and an examination Accumulated sugar if the pregnant woman has diabetes. The LDH test is also done, which is a test for the presence of an enzyme known as lactate dehydrogenase, this enzyme is found in most cells of the body, and it is not found in the blood in large quantities, and it is found in large quantities in the blood when it is released by the body’s cells as an indication of a defect in it, such as developments Abnormal intracellular or destruction of the content of these cells, ferritin test, which is a test to measure the percentage of iron in the patient’s body, and a blood clotting assessment test.

In addition to conducting a CK test to ensure the extent of muscle integrity, a Pro BNP test to check for heart failure, and an electrocardiogram if necessary, stressing that the management of any pregnant “Covid-19” case depends on the severity of the disease.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Salem, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology at the International Modern Hospital, said: “These measures helped protect the patient first from complications (Covid-19), as well as the fetus, as any complications for the mother result in a lack of oxygen for her, and thus the fetus is affected. by extension.” He pointed out the importance of organizing the issue of pregnant women infected with the emerging “Corona” virus, to preserve the mother and fetus together as a human wealth, and what the Dubai Health Authority has done indicates the quality and progress of health care in Dubai. Salem stated that a pregnant woman can take the “Pfizer” and “AstraZeneca” vaccines, and it has already been used in Western countries, led by England and the United States, but to date the Chinese vaccine “Sinopharma” for pregnant women has not been allowed. For his part, Dr. Pooja Jaisal, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology at the Canadian Specialist Hospital, explained that the tests required for a pregnant woman infected with the “Corona” virus are very important because they help us determine the way in which we will manage the process of treating a pregnant woman infected with “Covid-19”, as we can Determine if she has any complications that may affect her organs, such as the lung, liver or kidney. She said: “Through these tests, it is possible to classify the severity of complications, and whether they will need emergency services only or to be admitted to the hospital or to the intensive care room.” She added: “We usually advise pregnant women with (Corona) to isolate at home in the event that there are no symptoms, but if the pregnant woman suffers from any symptoms, she must consult a doctor and inform the emergency.” She indicated that in the emergency department, vital signs are examined, a clinical assessment is made, and a pregnant patient infected with “Corona” will be admitted to the hospital or only instructions are given to her.

Standards

According to the guideline, if a “Covid-19” patient is pregnant and does not meet the criteria for hospital admission but has worrisome symptoms, she can be discharged from the hospital only in the absence of concerns related to childbirth and provide her with an information leaflet with clear instructions to return to the hospital for reassessment within A period of 48 to 72 hours. The guide pointed out the possibility of a pregnant patient infected with “Covid-19” who does not show symptoms or show mild symptoms, if there are no concerns related to childbirth, with the submission of an information leaflet with clear instructions to return for follow-up at a later time. He emphasized 3 procedures after pregnant women recovered from “Covid-19”: monitoring the patient for signs of restriction or delay in fetal growth, during the remainder of the pregnancy, undergoing a growth examination in the second trimester of pregnancy, and undergoing a serial growth examination in the third trimester Pregnancy, and the patient, a woman who has given birth after recovering from “Covid-19”, must submit to specific advice on safe infant feeding because the benefits outweigh the risks, and adhere to infection prevention and control measures such as washing hands and breasts before feeding and using the mask.