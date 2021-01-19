The Dubai Health Authority announced the continuation of work in the laboratory testing centers for Covid-19, which require obtaining a prior appointment for the examination, which are: Al Nasr Club (seven days a week), Al Rashidiya Council, and Jumeirah Port Council, in addition to Deira City Center and Mall of the Emirates, which are Without dates.

The authority stated that the conducting of the checks has stopped – starting today, in the additional examination centers, due to the passage of the need for them, which are: the Nakheel Mall platform, the Dubai Mall, the Mirdif shopping center, the Hamriyah Port Council, in addition to the Rapid Test Center in the Club Shabab Al-Ahly, whose services were transferred to the examination center at Al-Nasr Club.





