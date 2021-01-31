Today, the Dubai Health Authority announced the allocation of Al Badaa and Al Khawaneej Health Centers to assess and follow up cases of Covid-19 around the clock, as part of its continuous efforts to provide the best comprehensive health care services for patients with the emerging coronavirus.

The consultant and director of medical affairs in the primary health care sector, Dr. Hanan Muhammad Al Hammadi, said that these centers receive positive cases of Covid-19, and are referred to them according to appointments in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority Unified Call Center and the Control and Control Center for Coronavirus in Dubai, where doctors evaluate These cases and conduct the necessary examinations for them, including x-ray examinations, to be subsequently classified and transferred to home or institutional isolation according to the disease condition, or transferred to hospitals if the need arises.

Dr. Al-Hammadi indicated to the great attention paid by the authority to these centers, as they were provided with medical and supportive medical and nursing staff and all diagnostic and treatment means, in addition to raising the level of their operational efficiency to deal with sick cases.

Al-Hammadi explained that the authority distributed the regular auditors of the Al-Khawaneej Health Center to the centers: Al-Tawar, Wad Al-Hamar, and Al-Mizhar, while the auditors for Al-Bada Health Center were distributed to Al-Mankhool and Al-Barsha centers, referring to the efforts made by the authority represented by the primary health care sector to enhance the capacity and capacity of these centers To accommodate the auditors referred to it from Al-Bada’a and Al-Khawaneej centers to ensure that they receive excellent and high-quality services

The Dubai Health Authority called on all community members to adhere fully to preventive measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus, including commitment to physical distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands continuously and avoiding unnecessary going to public places, especially the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

The authority also called on community members who were targeted by the vaccination campaign in its first stage to hasten to take the vaccine, especially the elderly, people with chronic diseases, people of determination, members of the first line of defense, and those working in some vital functions to enhance the body’s immunity and reduce disease complications.





