The Dubai Health Authority stated that the high temperature during the summer leads to the risk of summer diseases related to high temperature, such as heat exhaustion and sunstroke, pointing out that heat exhaustion can occur after exposure to high temperatures, and is often accompanied by dehydration.

The authority explained in the summer guideline, which it recently issued, that there are two types of heat exhaustion, the first of which is caused by a lack of water, and its symptoms include extreme thirst, weakness, headache, and loss of consciousness, and the second results from a lack of salts, and its symptoms include nausea, vomiting, muscle spasms, and dizziness, pointing out that heat exhaustion can develop into heatstroke, which can damage the brain and other vital organs, and may even cause death.

The authority stated that heatstroke occurs when the body temperature rises above 40 degrees Celsius, as a result of direct exposure to sunlight for a long time.

She pointed out that the groups most vulnerable to heat exhaustion and heatstroke are children and the elderly (especially those who suffer from heart disease, lung disease or kidney disease, or who take medications that make them vulnerable to dehydration), as well as athletes and workers whose work requires being under the sun, leaving infants, children or pets inside cars.

Dubai Health indicated that direct exposure to sunlight should be avoided, wearing a hat or using an umbrella, and taking additional precautions during the hottest periods of the day at noon, as well as the importance of drinking plenty of fluids and wearing brightly colored and loose clothing, calling on people to protect themselves from sunburn, using protective creams, and never leaving anyone inside a parked car, especially children and the elderly.

The authority identified the complications of heatstroke according to the high body temperature, as it can lead to damage to vital organs.

For his part, Dr. Adel Sajwani, a family medicine consultant, said that heat exhaustion is exposed to many individuals, as a result of a high internal body temperature when exposed to a high temperature, especially in the summer period, stressing that all state hospitals are fully prepared, by preparing emergency departments with cooling devices, refrigerated fluids, fans and procedures for first aid, to deal with such injuries.

He stressed to «Emirates Today», the need to avoid exposure to sunlight during the noon period, especially for workers who work at those times, and adhere to the law of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation prohibiting work at noon.

While the director of the emergency department at the Canadian Specialist Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Muhammad Makki Shalal, stressed the need to protect the body from sunlight, by wearing a hat, applying sunscreen, and paying attention to the medications taken, especially those that cause dehydration, so it is necessary to drink plenty of fluids with it. He stressed the need to ensure that children are not left in parked cars in the sun, and to practice sports and physical activities in the cold times of the day, such as: early morning or evening, and to avoid hot times during the day.

He pointed out the need to see a doctor immediately if the symptoms worsened and did not improve within one hour, stressing that anyone showing symptoms should contact a doctor and seek medical help immediately, especially if the person lost consciousness, or if he became unable to drink.

Internal medicine consultant, Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahim Suleiman, said: “The body heat associated with the surrounding environment temperature results in what is called the internal temperature of the body, and the body needs to regulate heat gain in hot weather or heat loss in cold weather, to maintain the normal internal temperature for the individual, and its average is 37 degrees Celsius.”

He added: “In hot weather, the body cools itself mainly through sweating, and the evaporation of sweat regulates body temperature, but when a person exercises vigorously, or exerts himself in hot and humid weather, the body’s ability to cool itself efficiently decreases.”

“As a result, painful heat cramps may begin in the body, and immediate treatment of painful heat cramps may prevent them from developing into more serious heat illnesses, such as heat exhaustion.”

Suleiman explained that the symptoms of heat exhaustion may appear suddenly, or worsen over time, especially when exercising for long periods.

Urgent action

The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that there are urgent procedures that must be followed to aid the injured person, which are: – Call an ambulance directly.

Move the injured person to shade or a cool place.

– Take off extra pieces of clothing.

The injured person should lie down and raise his legs above the level of the body.

Use a fan to reduce its temperature.

– Use cold compresses, and help him drink water, if possible.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

The internal medicine consultant, Dr. Muhammad Abdul Rahim Suleiman, said:

Possible symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

– Coolness and moisture of the skin, with goosebumps during exposure to heat.

Excessive sweating.

Fainting and dizziness.

– Exhaustion, rapid and weak pulse.

Low blood pressure when standing.

Painful muscle spasms.

Nausea and headache.