The Dubai Health Authority has created a “Covid-19 vaccine line” within the authority’s unified number 800-DHA (342), whereby No. 1 has been allocated to the main list to respond to inquiries related to the new line, and to give priority to the waiting system to respond to all its inquiries, and the priority of reservation Appointments for senior citizens targeted for the stages of the campaign.

The authority provides the WhatsApp Business service on the authority number 800-DHA (342) to respond to inquiries about the vaccine campaign in real time by using the technology of artificial intelligence Chatbot AI and feeding it with the most common questions and a number of the main services of the authority and updating them continuously, in addition to ensuring the availability of service employees around the clock All days of the week.

The Director of the Customer Happiness Department at the Dubai Health Authority and the head of the Covid-19 vaccination appointment management team, Fatima Al-Khaja, said that the unified call center is making great efforts to record all the most common inquiries in the voice message that the customer listens to when calling or while waiting and updating it continuously, based on Ongoing analysis of the number of calls and the nature of inquiries in general.

Al Khaja reviewed the various channels through which appointments are managed and booked and services related to the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 are provided, including: the unified call center channels of calls, chat, e-mail, business WhatsApp, social networking sites, and digital channels such as: the authority’s smart application and the website. The website of the Authority is www.dha.gov.ae.

The unified call center and the employees of the Customer Happiness Department provide many services to customers through various channels, such as: responding to various inquiries about the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, managing appointments, and initial evaluation to determine the possibility of obtaining the vaccine and other services.





