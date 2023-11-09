The Dubai Health Authority continues to implement its widespread vaccination campaign against seasonal influenza in various government departments and agencies, private schools and places where workers gather in the Emirate of Dubai.

The campaign, which will continue until the end of next February, comes within the framework of the ongoing efforts undertaken by the Dubai Health Authority, to enhance the health security of community members and limit the spread of infectious diseases, as influenza is considered a common disease in the winter, which can cause serious symptoms that affect the body. Daily life of individuals.

Public health specialist at the Dubai Health Authority, Butti Al Suwaidi, stressed the importance of this campaign, which comes within the national campaign implemented by various health authorities in the country to vaccinate against seasonal influenza, and to provide medical advice and guidance on the importance of the vaccine to avoid negative complications of influenza, especially for the groups most vulnerable to infection.

He pointed to the efforts undertaken by the Dubai Health Authority, represented by the Public Health Protection Department, to spread health awareness of the importance of preventing infectious diseases, including seasonal influenza, and to take the necessary measures to limit their spread among members of society. Al Suwaidi called on community members to take the initiative to obtain the influenza vaccine, especially the groups most vulnerable to influenza infection and its complications, such as pregnant women, children from six months to five years old, the elderly over the age of 65 years, and individuals who suffer from chronic medical conditions such as heart and lung disease. Kidney, liver, chronic blood diseases, etc., and health care workers.