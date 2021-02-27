The Dubai Health Authority stated that the concerned health authorities are monitoring the developments of the Corona pandemic, to take appropriate decisions, according to an accurate assessment of developments, confirming their readiness for any developments or changes in terms of confronting “Covid-19”.

The authority confirmed to “Emirates Today” that the rate of recovery from “Corona” reached 99.7%, according to the data of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, adding that there is great flexibility and speed in taking the appropriate decision at the right time, based on monitoring developments related to the pandemic.

She said that its adoption of a set of the best treatment protocols based on the latest scientific evidence, published and approved studies, contributed significantly to the high rate of cure, adding that Dubai has provided high-level treatment services to patients of “Covid-19”, citizens and residents, since the beginning of the pandemic, including Conducting free examinations, providing free treatment in hospitals and isolation centers, in addition to telemedicine services, and others.

With regard to the expected date for the decline of the trend of injuries in the emirate, the authority confirmed that it depends on the public’s commitment to preventive measures, indicating the need to adhere to the procedures set by the concerned health authorities.

The authority also confirmed the development of all possible scenarios for any developments or changes in terms of confronting “Covid-19”, and that it was able, through partnership with the private sector, to find flexible and effective mechanisms that are distinguished by their ability to raise the absorptive capacity of the health system in the emirate according to need.

On the other hand, the authority announced yesterday, three initiatives aimed at providing advanced medical care to members of the community, the first of which included a device to measure vital signs of the body (blood pressure, oxygen percentage, electrocardiogram, and temperature), confirming that it will be available in the primary health care centers affiliated Her in the coming period.

The second initiative is to provide the same device in homes, to enhance the medical services it provides, and to support its approach to creating “smart healthy homes”.

The third initiative, which relies on the smart phone application, is based on employing artificial intelligence in classifying the patient’s disease condition, so that he can accurately determine the nature of his health condition, and whether it is critical and requires direct to the hospital’s emergency department, or he can wait to determine An appointment with the specialist doctor, or does he have to go directly to the “Doctor for Every Citizen” service, in audio and video, to obtain the necessary medical advice, or it does not require all of that and only needs a prescription.

A recent study by the authority in this regard indicates that the match rate between artificial intelligence and doctors ’diagnosis, in terms of classification of disease cases, reached 93%.

The director general of the authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, directed the provision of an innovative medical device to measure vital signs in the medical corps facilities during the next phase, and work to implement the three initiatives in order to provide medical services that exceed the expectations of customers.

During his inspection of the Health Innovation Center at the authority, on the occasion of the UAE Innovation Month 2021, he affirmed that the authority is keen to keep pace with the digital and smart transformations taking place in the country in general, and Dubai in particular, and to provide the latest technologies and smart solutions that enable it to provide high-quality medical services.

Al-Ketbi pointed out that “the authority realizes the value of providing its medical, supportive, technical and administrative staff in its medical facilities with the latest innovative equipment. It is also working to raise the level of its cadres and refine their expertise in order to help them achieve the optimal employment of technologies and serve people and patients’ comfort.”

For her part, the Executive Director of the Primary Health Care Sector at the Authority, Dr. Manal Tarim, said that the new innovative device is in line with the entirety of the equipment and technologies that depend on artificial intelligence available in the authority’s facilities, including health care centers, stressing that it will represent an important addition to it by reducing time Waiting and enhancing medical services in general, and improving the customer journey inside the centers.

She stated that the authority will benefit from the device in its home medical services, which also depend on the latest technologies, explaining that “the vital signs measurement device will help a lot in monitoring the health of patients at home, and checking on their condition first hand, in addition to the smart application for assessing the condition.” “The three initiatives represent an important shift in the primary health care that the authority provides to community members.”

The innovative medical device is the first global integrated healthcare technology supported by artificial intelligence at home, and it combines comprehensive medical sensors and integrated electronics with a unique user interface, to regularly guide users to make the best health-enhancing decisions.

• «Dubai Health» will provide its customers with a medical device that determines the health status of the patient while he is inside the house.





