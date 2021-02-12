The Dubai Health Authority revealed that 49,500 units of blood were collected during the past year, along with nearly 5,500 platelet units and 391 blood plasma, through 658 blood donation campaigns, despite the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, and the accompanying health measures. And precautionary measures.

The total number of units collected by the center last year is close to the number of units that were able to collect in 2019, with a total of 53 thousand and 150 blood units.

The medical director of the Dubai Blood Donation Center, Dr. Mai Raouf, confirmed to “Emirates Today” that last year witnessed a large turnout of citizens and residents to donate blood, as the number of donors reached about 66 thousand donors.

She stated that the trust the center enjoys from community members, the available health safety standards for the donation process, the center’s adoption of the best technologies and smart solutions, and its 100% reliance on paperless transactions, contributed to the increase in the blood unit collection that the center succeeded in collecting last year.

Dr. May Raouf said that the annual increase in the quantities of blood collected by the center is due to the growing community awareness of the importance of donating blood, in addition to the presence of mobile donation buses that save those wishing the hardship of reaching the center.

She stated that UAE citizens advanced the ranks of donating blood, as their number reached 6,231 and 1,133 female citizens.

It stated that the distribution of blood units to the deserving patients, the injured and emergency cases came as follows: 34% for thalassemia patients, 30% for patients and critical cases in hospitals of the private health sector, in addition to hospitals affiliated with the authority (16% for Dubai Hospital, 14% for Rashid Hospital, and 4%). % For Latifa Hospital, and 2% for Hatta Hospital), confirming that the distribution was based on the need and requirements of each hospital of blood units.

She said that the authority developed, during February, last year, the first blood donation bus in the country to work with solar energy, in line with the country’s directions and Dubai’s strategy to shift towards clean energy, as some devices were replaced inside the new blood transport bus, to work with generators that derive their energy from the sun. The authority has also launched, through its strategic partnership with “Dubai Holding”, an advanced blood donation bus, equipped with the latest means to ensure the comfort and safety of blood donors, and to enable the center to reach the places of donors.

Dr. May Raouf confirmed that this service contributed to ensuring the provision of the required blood units for patients in need of blood transfusion. She said that the percentage of customer satisfaction towards the center has reached 99%.

The authority had introduced a new technology to the center, last year, that prevents errors in drawing blood samples from donors, as it is based on matching the electronic number on the blood bag with the electronic number of the withdrawn blood samples, in addition to introducing the technique of reducing the work of microorganisms on platelet units. , Which ensures the safety of these units by disrupting all microorganisms, thus contributing to the quality and safety of blood transfusions for patients.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Blood Donation Center is the first center in the country to obtain the accreditation of the American Blood Banks Association, as it obtained this international accreditation for the first time in 2012 thanks to the advanced technologies and smart services available in it, as it contributes to enabling it to provide the best services, thus achieving the vision of the Authority “Towards a healthier and happier society” and its strategy to make Dubai a leading healthcare destination.

