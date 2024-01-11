The Dubai Health Authority announced the coding of more than 14,000 medicines included in the pharmaceutical market in the Emirates, through the Dubai Drug Coding System (DDC), which the authority had launched three years ago, in accordance with the latest technologies and standards applied globally, and in light of its future directions towards… Reaching the best levels of health sustainability.

This came as part of the Authority’s participation in the Dubai International Pharmaceutical and Technology Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT), which concluded today at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Saleh Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Dubai Health Insurance Corporation at the Authority, said: The Dubai Drug Coding System (DDC) came to achieve very important goals not only for the Authority, but also for the health sector in Dubai in general, as the system aimed to secure the strategic stock of medicine and medical supplies, in addition to… Providing high accuracy in monitoring, following up and studying the future needs of this vital reserve, which contributes greatly to making and making decisions in this aspect within the Authority.

He added, “The markup system also aimed to enhance the ability of the Dubai Health Authority to implement and manage drug policy and economics, facilitate the flow of pharmaceutical information, enhance transparency and competition in choosing different pharmaceutical care products, raise the rates of pharmaceutical quality for health care facilities and providers, and ensure the patient's access to high-quality medications.” Quality, as well as contributing to controlling the pharmaceutical market in the country, avoiding tampering with quality and prices, and strengthening the pricing rules of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection.”

Al-Hashemi stressed that the “Tarimoz” system would also stop any potential waste in the process of dispensing or using medicine, as the system determines the actual needs of medical facilities, in addition to determining the level of benefit from each item that is dispensed, whether it is supplies or medicine.

He explained that in light of these goals, the Dubai Health Authority had to use high-level technologies and equipment, and adopt a set of advanced methods to manage the “Tamariz” system and ensure its success in achieving its goals.

He pointed out that when the “Tarmaz” system was launched, the Authority had completed linking this most advanced system to 225 leading international and local companies in the pharmaceutical and medical supplies industry, with whom the Authority deals, explaining that this link would have simplified the procedures for dealing with all companies. In addition to enabling the authority to track the expiry dates of medicines and medical supplies more accurately.

Al Hashemi stressed that the Dubai Health Authority continues to develop the “Tamariz” system, in accordance with global developments, and within the authority’s future directions, which aim to strengthen the health sector in Dubai, so that it is always at the forefront of global health systems.