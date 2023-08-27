The Dubai Health Authority stressed the need for health and psychological preparation for students before the start of the school year.

And she set a plan to prepare for the new academic year, represented in scheduling the student’s day, in terms of sleep times, meals, and study times, to ensure optimal utilization of their day.

A female doctor called on the students’ families to prepare their children to increase their academic achievement, and to spare them habits that negatively affect them.

She also called on a nutritionist to make sure that the student gets healthy, good and varied nutrition, provided that it includes vegetables and fruits rich in vitamins to boost his immune system.

In detail, the authority called on parents to help their children set realistic and achievable goals for the school year, write them down and review them with them on an ongoing basis, in addition to organizing school supplies and helping them organize their bags.

She advised spending enough time with the children to recall the events of the past year, such as achievements, challenges, and health issues, and to try to find a developed plan for the new school year.

She also stressed the need to enhance the positive mentality of the child by developing his positive attitude towards learning, dealing with challenges, seeing mistakes as opportunities for growth, and making sure that he is ready for a healthy school year by visiting doctors and making sure to take vaccinations.

In turn, the pediatrician, Dr. Reem Al-Shaghari, stressed the importance of teaching children the culture of washing hands frequently, as it is the most effective way to prevent the spread of germs or picking them up at school, and the child must get used to washing hands properly and continuously during the school day, especially after playing. in the school garden or before eating.

She stressed the need to give him the necessary vaccinations appropriate according to age, and to ensure that he gets a sufficient amount of sleep, as the discipline of the child’s sleep schedule gives him a positive school day. She explained that studies confirm the need for children between the ages of 6-12 years, who need 9-12 hours of sleep per day, while adolescents, over the age of 13, need 8-10 hours of sleep.

And she added, “There are diseases that are common when returning to school, and we must beware of them, most notably seasonal influenza, so we stress the importance of giving the vaccine, especially to children at risk.”

She drew attention to the abdominal pain in children, which has a psychological origin, as a result of stress and anxiety about returning to school, calling for an attempt to reduce anxiety by encouraging and urging them to talk about what causes them this stress.

For her part, Dania Al-Atrash, a clinical nutritionist, said, “With the start of the school year, feeding children and increasing their concentration becomes vital, to ensure a productive school day, as it is recommended to provide balanced and useful meals.”

She added, “When preparing breakfast, sources rich in proteins such as eggs or milk should be added, along with complex carbohydrates such as oats or wholemeal bread, as well as healthy snacks during the day such as yogurt and fruits to maintain their energy and attention.”

And she stressed the need to ensure that children drink sufficient amounts of water, as good hydration affects body functions and concentration. At lunch, you should choose ingredients that provide proteins (meat or chicken) and complex carbohydrates (brown rice or wholemeal bread), add a serving of vegetables, avoid excess sugars and artificial meals, and choose natural foods rich in nutrients.