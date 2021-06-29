The Dubai Health Authority announced the start of vaccinating pregnant women against the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), as of yesterday, in all vaccination centers spread in the Emirate of Dubai, stressing the need to pre-register and book an appointment for vaccination, through its application on smart phones «DHA». Or via “WhatsApp” at 800342.

Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, Executive Director of the Latifa Hospital for Women and Children at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Mona Tahlak, said that the authority is continuing to cover all targets for vaccination in Dubai, according to each category and segment of society, and according to a strategic plan that began to be implemented on December 23 of last year. .

She stated that the inclusion of pregnant women in the vaccination campaign would protect them from transmission of infection to them, and thus enhance the preventive aspect in society, in addition to the fact that vaccination in itself represents an important step towards recovery from “Covid-19”.

Tahlak stated that the authority has provided the required doses of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine to vaccinate pregnant women, stressing the need for pregnant women to review the specialist doctor who monitors pregnancy, in the event of a health condition that prevents obtaining the vaccine, explaining that the vaccination will be taken in two doses, and it is recommended to take the vaccine. After 13 weeks of pregnancy.



