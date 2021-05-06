Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Dr. Hind Al-Awadi, awareness and education officer at the Dubai Health Authority, confirmed that a certificate of freedom from the emerging “Corona” virus (Covid-19) can be obtained, after completing the health isolation period, by calling the authority’s toll-free number or through an application COVID19-DXB.

Al-Awadi indicated, in a statement to the «Union, that home isolation is applied in the event that the conditions and requirements of this isolation are available for people who do not show any of the symptoms of the disease, or the symptoms are simple, with the home complying with the requirements of isolation.

She explained that there are 6 conditions and requirements for home isolation, which are: the availability of a separate room with a private bathroom, the stability of the patient’s health status, and that none of the residents of the house be from the most vulnerable groups.

Also, means of communication must be available, such as having an active phone, the patient and those with him adhering to the precautionary measures recommended in cases of home isolation, and the availability of a first aid kit that contains a temperature measuring device.

Regarding the groups most at risk from “Covid-19”, she answered: “Those over 60 years old, and people who suffer from health problems, such as diabetes, and serious heart diseases, such as cardiac ischemia and irregular high blood pressure.

She added, “This applies to lung diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, including moderate to severe asthma, chronic kidney disease, kidney failure and chronic liver disease, as well as cancer patients who are still undergoing treatment.”

Hind Al-Awadi

And she pointed to the importance of protecting against disease, for those who use biological or immunosuppressive drugs, patients with a history of organ transplantation, people of any age, who are obese, or people with some basic medical conditions, especially if they are not controlled. In it well.

He pointed out that any health condition that may weaken immunity is more vulnerable than others to Corona disease, as well as people of determination and people who are staying in long-term care centers.

On the requirements of the patient during home isolation, she stated that the patient must isolate himself from those residing with him at home for the entire period of isolation (10 days), even if he is in good health and does not show any symptoms, download the COVID19 DXB smart application, register in it, and follow the required steps. .

He must also monitor the symptoms and measure his temperature continuously, and the patient and those with him at home read all the instructions that are provided, and the patient must, when eating, use disposable dishes and utensils and dispose of them immediately.

It is preferable for the patient to wash his clothes himself, and if this is not possible, the person should use a separate washing machine and bags in the isolation room and collect all contaminated items in a separate garbage bag.

It is imperative to wash hands frequently and cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing, and it is preferable to use the automatic open container without touching potentially infectious residues, while making sure that those in charge of household chores are keen to follow all precautionary measures when dealing with waste and washing.

The responsible for awareness and education at the Dubai Health Authority stated that the family of the injured during the home isolation period, it is important to follow the instructions related to these circumstances, starting with staying in rooms separate from the patient, and monitoring the symptoms that may occur to them, and if they appear, they must call the toll-free number .

The medical mask must be used when other people are around, or when the health care team is present, and wash hands for at least 20 seconds at least continuously, especially before and after preparing food, before eating, after using the bathroom, and after taking off medical masks and medical gloves. And whenever the hands appear dirty, it is preferable to use paper towels to dry hands.

Al-Awadi indicated, to avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands, and the number of health care providers should be limited, according to the patients’ need for help, and that the caregiver enjoys good health and does not suffer from any chronic diseases.