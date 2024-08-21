The Dubai Health Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dr. Joy Dental Clinic to implement a comprehensive health campaign to promote oral and dental health for private school students in Dubai, including medical examinations, in addition to preventive and awareness campaigns through highly qualified specialized medical staff.

The MoU was signed by the Advisor to the Director General of the Authority and Acting Director of the Public Health Protection Department, Dr. Ramadan Al Balushi, and the Founder and CEO of Dr. Joy Dental Clinic, Dr. Joy Anthony Jacob.

Al Balushi said that the Authority is adopting the implementation of a package of initiatives and programs that aim to protect school students in particular from any pathogens or incidental health problems, through early detection and proactive examinations. He pointed out that the Authority is proceeding with the implementation of its preventive programs with the support of its partners, especially hospitals, centers and specialized medical clinics, including dental clinics.