The Dubai Health Authority is participating with two distinct platforms at Arab Health 2022, showcasing its latest services, programs and smart applications, which reflect the advanced level reached by health care systems in its various medical facilities.

In the first platform, the exhibition visitors and the public in general are presented with the latest pain treatment devices, the developed application (Dubai is the city of a healthy heart), the distinguished service (a doctor for every citizen), in addition to the ambitious project (pulsating), and an important group of medical and pharmaceutical products and supplies that carry “Made in Dubai” logo.

In the second platform that appears, it reviews the latest global blood donation systems, which are based on highly advanced technologies without papers, as well as the smart blood supply system that connects all hospitals in the Emirate of Dubai into one network, while the authority is also present in this aspect with an advanced bus for donation by blood.

The Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, said that the Arab Health Exhibition is one of the most important international exhibitions specialized in the world, stressing that Dubai’s organization of this major event is what ensured the success of the ongoing exhibition, as a global platform for innovation and creativity for all that the world has reached from Medical equipment and supplies and smart solutions for the most advanced healthcare systems.

He pointed out that the Arab Health Exhibition’s attracting thousands of international health institutions and leading companies producing medical equipment reflects the advanced position of the health sector in the country in general, and in Dubai in particular.

Al Ketbi stated that the exhibition was not limited to displaying and presenting the latest technologies and latest equipment produced by major companies, as it became a window for all future innovations in this vital field, in addition to being a forum for dialogues and discussions of leaders of ministries, institutions, decision makers and innovators in the world.



