The Dubai Health Authority has defined a set of controls and standards for various facilities and facilities dealing with waste and environmental management, stressing the need for waste and environmental management to support safe practices and a healthy environment.

The standards obligate establishments to develop and implement waste and environmental management policies, and that this policy include separating and disposing of medical waste in an appropriate manner, in accordance with the local regulations of the Emirate of Dubai.

The authority said that the waste management policy should cover the treatment, storage, transportation and disposal of all types of waste, such as medical waste, and general waste.

The authority requested the provision of an independent storage area, with containers designated for waste disposal, and medical waste should be stored in designated refrigerated containers, with temperature controlled, and the area must be properly ventilated.

The authority stressed the need for the facility to contract with a specialized company to collect medical waste, transport it and destroy it regularly, in accordance with the conditions issued by the Public Health Department in Dubai Municipality, and the facility management must ensure compliance with the nuclear regulations rules of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation regarding the use of ionizing radiation and radioactive materials in care facilities. health.

The Dubai Health Authority has prohibited the disposal of medical liquids, medicines, solutions and hazardous chemicals in ordinary wastewater, pointing out the need to maintain cleanliness throughout the facility by trained internal staff.



