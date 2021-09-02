The Executive Director of Health Regulation at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, stated that standards and treatment protocols for cancer diseases have been developed according to the highest and best international medical standards, in cooperation and coordination with the Emirates Cancer Society and many other competent authorities, stressing that they will be issued soon.

In a press statement, on the sidelines of the second medical conference on cancer in the UAE, Al Mulla said that these protocols apply the latest and best treatment methods, and were prepared by specialized teams, especially cancer medicine, surgery, care and the rest of the concerned specialties.

He revealed that these criteria will be issued soon, and will address various types of cancers, and priority will be given to breast, colon and prostate cancer, as they are among the most common types among patients.

He pointed out that these protocols will guide the health sector, whether governmental or private in Dubai, stressing that there is always interest in providing the best types of care and treatment for various patients, especially those with chronic diseases.

For his part, the President of the Emirates Oncology Society, Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, revealed that the treatment protocols for cancer diseases have been developed and presented to government health authorities, and contain mechanisms to improve patients’ treatment.

The Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, opened the conference yesterday, at the Intercontinental Festival City Hotel, Dubai, with the attendance and participation of more than 5,000 specialists from medical, radiological and surgical specialties, either in person or by default.

Over two days, the conference will discuss the latest developments in cancer treatment with specialists from the Gulf region, the Arab world, Europe, the United States and Canada, including the latest methods of treating advanced-stage colon cancer using immune and smart treatments without chemotherapy, which is one of the latest types of cancer treatment. This reduces the side effects of chemotherapy.



