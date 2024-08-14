The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) confirmed that the Emirate of Dubai has become one of the most important global destinations for organ and tissue donation and transplantation, and that this advanced position, which was achieved, was based on a set of components, including the tremendous and rapid development witnessed by the health sector in the emirate, especially in terms of professional practices and the availability of precise specializations, infrastructure, technology and smart solutions, in addition to the group of leading government and private medical facilities that abound in the health sector.

Dr. Hanan Obaid, Director of the Health Policies and Standards Department at the Dubai Health Authority, said that the combined efforts of all relevant health authorities in the country, most notably the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, have greatly contributed to the great progress in this field, especially with the presence of the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Hayat), and the package of legislation and controls that distinguish the UAE, which have established a safe and stimulating health climate, whether at the level of donation or transplantation of human organs.

She pointed out that the health sector in Dubai in particular has succeeded – over the past few years – in performing highly complex and precise organ transplants, including kidney and liver transplants, which were performed by a group of government and private hospitals, represented by: Dubai Hospital, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, Mediclinic, and King’s College London in Dubai.

She said: In light of this, the Dubai Health Authority is continuously working to develop standards and protocols for organ and tissue donation and transplantation, in accordance with what is approved in the UAE, what is in effect globally, and within the highest recognized professional practices and principles. She pointed out that the Authority had previously launched the “Health Standards for Regulating Organ Donation and Transplantation Services in the Emirate of Dubai” project, in cooperation with the United Network for Organ Donation (UNOS). The project includes a package of regulatory health standards, which the Authority has set as part of its ongoing efforts to develop the fields of health services, and within the integrated health system based on enhancing quality and patient safety, and in light of the development and growth of the health sector in the Emirate of Dubai.