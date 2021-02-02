The Dubai Health Authority has received the first shipment of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, to add it to the list of vaccines against Covid-19 disease, which it provides in its medical facilities, as stated by the Dubai Government Media Office on “Twitter”.

The Dubai Government Media Office added that the first shipment is coming from India, thanks to the efforts made by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in cooperation with the Indian Foreign Ministry.

